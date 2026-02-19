Weather today: IMD forecast rain in North India, snowfall in hilly states

India has been witnessing a mix of weather conditions in February, ranging from an early warm spell to light rainfall in several regions. The national capital also received light rain and witnessed cloudy skies on Wednesday, signalling a shift in weather conditions and offering respite from the early warm spell.

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for rainfall and snowfall across several states and forecast changes in minimum temperatures.

Rainfall, snowfall and hailstorm warning

IMD has forecast isolated rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph, is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan. Similar conditions have been predicted for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over west Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and north Gujarat. The department has forecast similar activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe as well. Hailstorm activity is likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh. Minimum temperatures likely to rise in some regions According to the IMD, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Maharashtra. A similar increase is expected over Gujarat as well. However, northwest India is likely to witness a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, after which no significant change is expected.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over east India in the coming days. The rest of the country is also expected to see stable minimum temperatures. Meanwhile maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India over the next 24 hours. This will be followed by a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius, after which no major change is expected. Delhi forecast: Clear skies, shallow fog likely Delhi received light rainfall on Wednesday and witnessed cloudy skies, marking a shift in weather conditions. The city also saw a drop in minimum temperatures along with cold winds.