Weather update: Cold wave grips Delhi-NCR; dense fog hits flight ops

The national capital continued to reel under harsh winter conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with temperatures remaining sharply below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A persistent cold wave across northwest India has pushed night temperatures down to near-freezing levels, affecting Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining states.

The IMD said the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain appreciably below normal for the next two days. According to the forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to turn below normal on January 15 and gradually return to near-normal levels thereafter, offering some relief by the end of the week.

Gurugram records near-freezing night The cold wave tightened its grip on Gurugram on Wednesday, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius, keeping it among the coldest places in North India. The extreme conditions came just days after Gurugram touched 0.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, its lowest temperature in nearly five decades. On Thursday, the conditions improved and the night temperature dropped to 5 degrees Celsius. Dense fog hits flight operations Dense fog during early morning hours significantly impacted air traffic at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airport authorities issued a passenger advisory stating that flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to low visibility, which could lead to delays or disruptions.

The airport operator said it was working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers and advised travellers to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. Airlines have also issued advisories in view of the prevailing weather. IndiGo said low visibility and fog over Delhi and Hindon Airport could affect flight schedules. The airline said it was closely monitoring conditions and urged passengers to stay updated on flight status via its website or mobile app. Plains colder than hill stations The cold wave has spread across much of the National Capital Region and northwest India, with the plains recording temperatures comparable to or lower than several Himalayan hill stations. Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while several other parts of the plains witnessed near-freezing conditions.