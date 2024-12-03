Weather update: IMD predicts mild winter, below-normal cold wave days ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that India would have a warmer winter season from December 2024 to February 2025, with fewer days of coldwaves and above-normal minimum temperatures across many regions. In a typical year, there are five to six cold wave days during the winter; in 2024–2025, that number is anticipated to drop to two or four days.

The southern Peninsular region may witness normal to below-average temperatures, but the majority of places will see maximum temperatures that are above-normal. The warmer weather in November was a result of the lack of western disturbances.

In terms of day temperatures, the month of November 2024 was the second warmest for India since 1901, and third warmest for mean temperatures. For northwest India, it was the warmest November since 1901 for mean temperatures and second warmest for day and night temperatures.

At the same time, India saw the warmest October in over 123 years, with the highest night-time and mean temperatures. It was also the fourth consecutive month of record-breaking night-time temperatures since 1901, following similar records in July, August and September.

According to the IMD, the winter is going to be no different, with the forecast showing above-normal temperatures over most parts of the country from December to February. The south peninsular India is expected to buck the trend, and experience below-normal temperatures during the season. The department also forecasted below-normal cold wave days over most parts of northwest, central, east and northeast India.

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India

The IMD's recent weather forecast indicates that Kerala will likely continue to see extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas on December 3. After the exceptionally heavy showers on December 2, there may likely be isolated significant rainfall in the north interior of Tamil Nadu. After extremely heavy rainfall the day before, there will be isolated heavy rainfall in South Interior Karnataka.

More From This Section

There is also a chance of isolated, intense rainfall in coastal Karnataka. Beginning on December 2, isolated, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Rayalaseema. It is predicted that Lakshadweep will have isolated, intense rains on December 3 and that the same circumstances would persist into December 4.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Red alert for rainfall in Karnataka and Kerala

Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a low-pressure region over the north interior of Tamil Nadu and is now moving into the south interior of Karnataka, prompting the Meteorological Department to warn of heavy rainfall in Kerala. Around December 3, according to meteorologists, the system may move into the south-east and east-central Arabian Sea, close to the northern shores of Kerala and Karnataka.

The northern and central regions of the state are expected to see extremely heavy rainfall on December 3. Over the next five days, there is a chance of thunderstorms and intermittent showers. Five northern districts, including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, are under red alert, while other districts, including Palakkad, Idukki, and Kottayam, are under orange and yellow alerts.

IMD weather 2024: Himachal encounters 3rd lowest rainfall in November

With a 99% rainfall deficit in November 2024, Himachal Pradesh saw its third-lowest rainfall in 124 years. Rainfall in the state was barely 0.2 mm, well below the average of 19.7 mm. November 2024 is now among the driest months on record. There have been 17 years in IMD's records without any November rainfall, while in a number of other years, barely 0.1 to 0.2 mm was reported, according to senior scientist Shobhit Katiyar.

Similar to dry spells in 2000 and 1943, October 2024 also witnessed a notable rainfall shortfall, with only 0.7 mm of rain falling. Changes in weather systems between October and November are to blame for the lack of rainfall in both months.

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall in Puducherry

After making landfall on Saturday close to the union territory, Cyclone Fengal has been causing torrential rains in Puducherry for the past few days. Due to the extreme weather, officials have announced that Tuesday, December 3, would be a vacation for both public and private schools as well as colleges.

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy stated, “Due to cyclone Fengal, Puducherry received 48 per cent rainfall, which was unexpected. The Puducherry government has decided to provide relief assistance of Rs 5,000 to all ration cardholders affected by the cyclone".