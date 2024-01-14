Home / India News / WeLead to Credible India: Indian lounges dominate Davos promenade

WeLead to Credible India: Indian lounges dominate Davos promenade

Indian participation is also significant with three union ministers, as many chief ministers and a large number of officials and CEOs expected to speak over the next five days

File Photo
Press Trust of India Davos

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

About a dozen Indian lounges have dominated the main Promenade street of Davos as the snowcapped resort town readies for the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting beginning Monday.

Adorning the event are WeLead Lounge - set up to showcase women leadership, India Engagement Centre, pavilions by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, and IT majors like Wipro, Infosys, TCS and HCLTech showcasing power of AI and technology.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

And this time, in addition to Indian tea, coffee, 'samosas' and 'kachoris', there will also be Indian liquor flying off the shelves during 'Spirit of India Hour' on two evenings at a few bars, restaurants and lounges.

In all, 60-70 lounges and pavilions have been set up by governments and corporates from across the world, of which about a dozen are Indian ones.

Indian participation is also significant with three union ministers, as many chief ministers and a large number of officials and CEOs expected to speak over the next five days.

Apex industry chamber CII has also planned a big campaign this time.

The Indian industry's presence at Davos has been conceptualized with the theme of 'Credible India' to showcase and spotlight India's impressive economic achievements and its future potential as a significant contributor to global growth.

While the India Lounge has moved to a new place, CII has set up the CII Indian Business Hub and the industry body will also host several breakfast and lunch sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions.

CII has also initiated the 'Spirit of India Hour' which would take place at four locations to showcase Indian wine and spirits.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will inaugurate WeLead lounge on Monday. It would host various gender-related conversations to drive women-led development.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

CII youth wing to hold national summit in Chennai on December 21, 22

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

4 workers critical as molten metal falls on them in Gujarat steel factor

Can cloud seeding be the answer to India's growing problem of uneven rains?

Consult ex-servicemen to combat rising terrorism in valley: J-K LG Sinha

'Crossed $200 bn in trade': USISPF President points to strong India-US ties

PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for 2 day on Jan 16, after Lakshadweep Visit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :World Economic ForumDavosCIIMaharashtraTamil NaduTelangana

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story