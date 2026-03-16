Nearly 23 per cent of Indian households purchased an induction cooking top in March amid concerns that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies could become scarce in their areas due to the West Asian conflict , according to a survey by LocalCircles.

The survey stated that over the past week, many outlets have been selling 50 to 70 induction cooktops daily, far more normal volumes.

"The demand surge is closely linked to growing concerns about LPG availability across the country. Panic buying of cylinders and long queues outside gas distribution centres have been reported in several states, prompting households and small businesses to adopt electric cooking appliances as a contingency measure," the survey noted.

It added that about 75 per cent of respondents who purchased an induction cooktop said they did so because they believed LPG supplies could be disrupted in their area. ALSO READ: West Asia crisis: LPG crunch hitting auto factory canteens in India According to the survey, around 57 per cent of households also experienced delays in receiving cylinders last week, while nearly one in five respondents said they purchased LPG in the black market. As a result, many households and small businesses have started adopting electric cooking appliances as a backup. Retailers said coil-based electric stoves, commonly known as hot plates, are also selling rapidly because they are inexpensive and work with regular cookware.

Sales of electric rice cookers and electric pressure cookers have also risen sharply, with some e-commerce platforms reporting demand nearly four times higher than usual. Electric kettles and multipurpose cooking kettles are also seeing higher sales as consumers use them for basic cooking tasks when gas is unavailable. Demand for air fryers and compact electric ovens has increased moderately, the report stated. "In addition, there is renewed interest in kerosene stoves, reflecting a broader shift toward multiple cooking options in view of fuel uncertainty...," it said. ALSO READ: LPG bookings fall to 770k; online bookings rise after govt campaign The trigger Disruptions caused by the conflict between US-Israel and Iran have slowed LPG cargo movements from key Gulf suppliers such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia to India. This comes as a significant jolt for the country, which imports around 60 per cent of its LPG requirements.