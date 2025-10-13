Gadkari to lay foundation for ₹436 cr elevated corridor in Puducherry today

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to visit Puducherry on Monday for the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several infrastructure projects, starting with a Rs 436 crore, four-km elevated corridor linking the Indira Gandhi Square and the Rajiv Gandhi Square here.
During the visit, Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, will also dedicate to the nation three national highway projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore, besides improvement works on a 14-km stretch of the East Coast Road involving an investment of Rs 25 crore, officials said.
Besides, the minister will inaugurate the 38-km four-lane Puducherry-Poondiankuppam section of National Highway 32, developed at a cost of Rs 1,588 crore, they said.
Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Union Minister L Murugan, Tamil Nadu PWD Minister E V Velu, Puducherry ministers and Speaker R Selvam would participate in the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
