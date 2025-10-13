Home / India News / Fire erupts at several shops in Mumbai, doused after hours of effort

Fire erupts at several shops in Mumbai, doused after hours of effort

According to affected shopkeepers, the fire started at around 2:30 am, and most of the burnt shops were motor spare parts stores

Fire, Fire accident
Representative image: More than 10 fire-dousing vehicles were deployed to help extinguish the blaze. Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
A massive fire broke out in several shops in the Kurla West area of Mumbai in the early hours of Monday.

According to affected shopkeepers, the fire started at around 2:30 AM, and most of the burnt shops were motor spare parts stores.

More than 10 fire-dousing vehicles were deployed to help extinguish the blaze.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Fire Officer SB Bhosale stated that an ongoing operation and investigation are underway, likely involving the police. He also mentioned that several vehicles, including eight special ones, 10 fire brigade vehicles, were deployed to help extinguish the blaze. "The cause of the fire remains unclear, and there have been no reported casualties," he said.

"After approximately four hours of effort, the fire was brought under control, and cooling operations are currently underway. The cause of the fire is still being investigated," official said.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a residential tower in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, the Central Reserve Police Force's specialised unit, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), swung into action and rescued seven residents, including three women, said the CRPF.

According to the officials, the fire broke out around 12:50 pm due to a short circuit in the duct of the residential tower, Tricity Symphony.

The Quick Action Team of 102 RAF Battalion, led by its Commandant, along with other officers, responded immediately and managed to rescue these residents amidst intense smoke from the 17th and 18th floors of the building, said the CRPF. The residents were in a semi-conscious state. All rescued civilians were evacuated to the nearby hospital, the CRPF added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MaharashtraFire accidentMumbai

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

