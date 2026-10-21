What changes in Delhi as Grap 1 restrictions imposed amid rising pollution?

Grap is an emergency pollution-control framework for Delhi-NCR, with measures becoming stricter as air quality worsens. The plan has four stages, each triggered when the AQI reaches a specified range and requiring progressively stricter measures to curb pollution.
Stage 1 – Poor (AQI 201–300): Dust-control measures and restrictions on polluting fuels
Stage 2 – Very poor (AQI 301–400): Additional steps, including possible changes to office timings
Stage 3 – Severe (AQI 401–450): Tighter restrictions on construction and certain vehicles
Stage 4 – Severe plus (AQI above 450): Stronger emergency measures, including tighter restrictions on truck entry into the city, and other polluting activities
The CAQM will monitor air quality and forecasts to determine whether further action is needed.