What is Telangana Thalli and why did its redesign spark controversy?

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled a redesigned statue of Telangana Thalli (Mother Telangana) at the state secretariat premises on December 10, coinciding with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. The event, accompanied by Vedic chants, has stirred a political debate in the state, transforming the cultural symbol into a focal point for discussions on identity, political history, and power in Telangana.

What are the changes in the new Telangana Thalli statue?

The original statue, crafted in 2003 by artist B Venkataramana, showcased a pink saree reflecting Telangana’s renowned Gadwal and Pochampalli silks, a Bathukamma pot symbolising the state’s cultural festival, maize cobs for agricultural wealth, and a crown with traditional jewellery. Meanwhile, the new version had a makeover with a green saree, omits the crown, pot, and jewellery, and instead displays an open palm, mirroring the Congress party’s symbol.

Why is the criticism against new Telangana Thalli symbol?

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the BJP criticised the Congress government for replacing elements tied to the statehood movement led by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). While Congress describes the redesign as a step toward a new chapter for Telangana, opposition parties see it as an attempt to dilute KCR’s legacy.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) accused the Congress of undermining Telangana’s cultural pride. “The Telangana Thalli statue shows our identity and was created by everyone during the statehood movement. Removing important features like the crown and Bathukamma is an insult to Telangana’s cultural pride. Why should our mother figure of Telangana look poor? This is a political attack on our history,” he said.

The BJP echoed similar concerns, with IT cell chief Amit Malviya alleging that the redesign disrespects the sacrifices made during the statehood struggle. BJP state president G Kishan Reddy termed the changes as Congress’s attempt to alter history for political gain.

Telengana Congress defends the change

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy dismissed the allegations, calling them “cheap political theatrics.” During the unveiling ceremony, he credited the Gandhi family for Telangana’s creation, particularly highlighting Sonia Gandhi’s efforts. “This statue marks a fresh start, moving away from the past decade of corruption and misrule. The BRS is eager to politicise even a cultural symbol,” Reddy asserted.

However, some Congress leaders expressed caution. A senior party member anonymously remarked that the redesign risks alienating voters who hold deep emotional ties to the original statue. “The opposition will likely use this issue to their benefit, so we must be careful not to lose voter support,” they warned.

What is the legacy of Telangana Thalli?

The controversy underscores a battle over the legacy of Telangana’s statehood movement. For the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the original statue symbolises its leadership during the struggle, which elevated KCR to prominence. Congress’s alterations appear aimed at reshaping this narrative.

KTR has vowed to reinstate the original statue if the BRS returns to power, stressing its significance as a representation of Telangana’s identity. Meanwhile, the BJP is positioning itself as a protector of the state’s cultural heritage, hoping to gain traction among voters as an alternative to both Congress and the BRS.

Despite criticism, the Congress government in the state remained firm on its decision. The redesigned Telangana Thalli will feature in state textbooks alongside the official state song, ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’, starting from the 2025-26 academic year, the Chief Minister announced.

School Education Director EV Narasimha Reddy confirmed that bilingual textbooks, available in Telugu-English, Urdu-English, and Hindi-English, are being printed under the revised National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023. The initiative seeks to integrate local culture into education while enhancing accessibility for non-English-medium students.

