Left-wing extremism deaths down 86% since 2010, govt tells Rajya Sabha

The number of deaths of civilians and security forces in Left Wing Extremism-related incidents came down by 86 per cent from an all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 138 in 2,023, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said that in 2024 up to November 15, a sharp reduction of 25 per cent was witnessed in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) perpetrated incidents as compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

"Due to the improved scenario, the geographical spread of LWE violence has also constricted substantially with the reduction of affected districts from 126 across 10 states in 2013 to only 38 in 2024 (with effect from April 2024) across nine states," Rai said.

To address the LWE menace holistically, the government approved a 'national policy and action plan to address LWE' in 2015, the minister informed the Upper House.

The policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc., Rai said.

"The resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread (of LWE). Incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 73 per cent from the high seen in 2010," the minister said.