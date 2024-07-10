Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Whether PM Modi visits Manipur non-issue, we are in touch with him 24/7: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state or not is a non-issue, since his government is in touch with him round the clock.

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM
The recent flood in the state was among the issues discussed in the BJP meeting, he said. Photo: X@NBirenSingh
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 7:09 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state or not is a non-issue, since his government is in touch with him round the clock.

Singh's statement came two days after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur and requested Modi to come to the ethnic strife-affected state to offer some solace to the people.

"It is not a question of the PM visiting the state or not. The coming of the PM depends on the situation," the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of the extended executive meeting of the state BJP.

Singh, however, did not clarify what he meant by "the situation".

"We are maintaining contact with him 24/7 and working under his guidance. All relief works, security measures, food and medical provisions are being carried out following the Prime Minister's advice and consent," he said.

Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state claimed more than 200 lives since May last year.

"Reconciliation efforts between the two communities are going on. We have to solve the issues," Singh said.

The recent flood in the state was among the issues discussed in the BJP meeting, he said.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

