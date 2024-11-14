Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Online learning in Delhi schools up to Class 5 due to pollution: CM Atishi

Online learning in Delhi schools up to Class 5 due to pollution: CM Atishi

The national capital's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting the authorities to impose the stringent anti-pollution measures

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
The restrictions will come into force from Friday. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

All schools up to Class 5 in Delhi will switch to online learning till further directions in view of rising pollution levels in the city, Chief Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog CAQM imposed restrictions under GRAP Stage III in Delhi-NCR earlier on Thursday.

The national capital's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting the authorities to impose the stringent anti-pollution measures.

The restrictions will come into force from Friday.

"Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, said in a post on X.

Measures under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) include shifting schools up to Class 5 to online mode.

GRAP for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Closely monitoring Delhi pollution, strict measures to be taken: Gopal Rai

Delhi air turns cancerous: What COP29 experts suggest on pollution crisis

Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers amid rising air pollution

Delhi AQI 'severe' for day 2; 10 flights diverted due to fog: Top updates

Is your air safe? Google Maps rolls out live AQI updates in India

Topics :Atishiair pollutionDelhi air quality

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story