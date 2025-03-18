Wikimedia moves SC seeking to quash HC order asking it to take down content

The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, has asked India's Supreme Court to quash an order directing the online encyclopedia operator to take down a page describing its legal dispute with a domestic news agency.
Wikimedia told the court that complying with the directive would have a "chilling effect on free speech".
Indian news agency ANI last year sued Wikimedia for defamation in the Delhi High Court over the way in which the news agency was described on the platform, which is run by a community of volunteer editors. ANI said in its lawsuit it was being described on its Wikipedia page as an agency facing criticism for being a "propaganda tool" for the government.
Edits that reflected the "true and correct" position were removed by the platform, it said.
While that case is still pending, the high court in October ruled another Wikipedia page related to the legal dispute be taken down, calling it "interference in court proceedings".
In a new legal challenge against that decision, Wikimedia has told India's Supreme Court to quash the ruling, saying it infringes on its right to "host a page on court proceedings".