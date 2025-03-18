Six SC judges to visit relief camps in violence-hit Manipur on March 22

A team of six Supreme Court judges led by Justice BR Gavai will visit the relief camps in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on March 22, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) said in a statement. The announcement comes days after a youth died and over 40 were injured after protestors clashed with security forces in Kangpokpi district while trying to prevent the movement of a bus from Imphal.

An indefinite shutdown was imposed in the hill areas by the Kuki-Zo Council, which was later lifted last week. The council however continues opposing the free movement announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Judges visiting along with Justice Gavai are -- Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. They will participate in the duodecennial celebrations of the Manipur High Court.

Legal and humanitarian assistance

NALSA said that the proposed visit of judges highlights the ongoing need for legal and humanitarian assistance to the affected communities of the state.

"Nearly two years after the devastating sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and displaced over 50,000 people, many continue to seek refuge in relief camps across Manipur," it said.

The authority further said that during the visit, Justice Gavai would virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across the state. He will also inaugurate new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.

According to NALSA, there would be distribution of essential relief materials to the internally displaced persons (IDPs). A team of 25 specialised doctors from Chennai will set up medical camps across all relief camps in the state. "Their services will continue for six additional days, ensuring sustained medical support, treatment, and access to essential medicines for displaced families," it said.

Access to justice

NALSA highlighted that the proposed visit showcases the authority's commitment to ensure that justice is delivered to all, especially marginalised and vulnerable communities. "By bridging the gap between legal rights and accessibility, NALSA aims to ensure that every displaced person receives the support, protection and resources they need to rebuild their lives with dignity," it said.

The authority also highlighted that how the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) has played a crucial role in providing legal aid and support to affected communities amid the ongoing violence.

It said MASLSA established 273 special legal aid clinics in relief camps, assisting displaced people in availing benefits of government schemes, lost documents and medical aid. The proposed camp will further ensure access to vital benefits like healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction. Till now, over 200 persons have been killed, several hundreds injured and thousands displaced since ethnic violence first broke out in the Northeast state on May 3, 2023. The violence erupted when a "tribal solidarity march" was organised in the hill districts to protest against Meitei community's demand for scheduled tribe status.