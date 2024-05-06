Will air taxis fly between Delhi and Gurgaon soon? Here is what we know

Imagine soaring above the city's congested streets, leaving the frustration of traffic jams far below. What was once a mere daydream is now on the verge of becoming a reality, as a collaboration between India's top airline group and a pioneering American company is set to revolutionise urban transport.

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of IndiGo, has joined forces with Archer, a California-based firm backed by aerospace titan Boeing, in a move poised to reshape the way we navigate cities. Their vision? Introducing flying taxi services, which claim to transport customers above the bustle, providing quick and seamless travel between key urban areas.

Archer's innovation, the e-VTOL (electrical vertical takeoff and landing), represents a leap forward in urban mobility. This sleek five-seater aircraft, which combines the comfort of a taxi with the freedom of flying, is set to revolutionise commuting as we know it.

The proposed routes for these futuristic air taxis read like a wish list for weary commuters:

Connecting Delhi and Gurgaon.

Bengaluru's city center with its international airport.

Weaving through the bustling streets of Mumbai from Bandra to Colaba.

But what about the cost? Initial estimates suggest that while flying taxis may come with a premium price tag, the time saved and the experience gained could make it a worthwhile investment. Picture this: travelling from Connaught Place to Gurgaon in under 10 minutes on a Monday morning, all for a cost comparable to a ride-sharing service like Uber.

Nikhil Goel, Archer's Chief Commercial Officer, told The Times of India (ToI) that the per-passenger cost of these air taxi services is expected to be just a "slight premium" over typical ground transportation options. In fact, with fares likely to hover around 1.5 times the price of an Uber ride, the promise of rapid, hassle-free travel may soon become a reality for urban dwellers across India.

Archer's chosen model, the 12-rotor 'Midnight', offers both comfort and efficiency, with room for luggage and seating for a pilot and four guests. It's a design that has already caught the eye of major players in the aviation industry, with American carrier United planning routes between key destinations in the US using the same model.

Of course, the road to launch is not without its hurdles. Regulatory approvals, both in India and abroad, are essential before these flying taxis can take to the skies. However, with Archer anticipating approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US this year, the prospect of India's own air taxi network is closer than ever before.

For InterGlobe Enterprises, the partnership with Archer represents a bold step into the future of transportation. With plans to introduce 200 e-VTOLs in a deal worth $1 billion and a commitment to building vertiports and training pilots, the company is poised to play a leading role in shaping India's urban landscape.

As Rahul Bhatia, founder of IndiGo and head of InterGlobe, aptly puts it, "We are excited at this new opportunity of bringing an effective, futuristic and sustainable transport solution by introducing Archer's electric aircraft to India." Nikhil Goel echoes this sentiment, seeing this partnership as a testament to the shared vision of both companies.