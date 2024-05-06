Home / India News / ED recovers 'unaccounted' cash during raids at multiple locations in Ranchi

ED recovers 'unaccounted' cash during raids at multiple locations in Ranchi

ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the exact amount

Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of a state minister, official sources said.

Video footage shared by the sources showed wads of currency notes spread in a room that is alleged to be of the domestic help of the private secretary of rural development minister Alamgir Alam.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the exact amount.


The searches are linked to a money laundering case against the former chief engineer of the rural development department, Virendra K Ram, who was arrested by the ED last year.

Contacted by PTI, Alam said: "I have no official information regarding this so far."

"I have been watching TV and it says the premise is linked to the official PS (private secretary) provided to me by the government," he added.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Australia to grow more yellow chana after India removes 40% import duty

LIVE news updates: Congress' Amethi office vandalised, party blames 'BJP goons'

Abduction case: H D Revanna remanded to police custody till May 8

Sexual abuse case: My arrest a political conspiracy, claims H D Revanna

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 41.1 deg C, season's highest so far

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaEnforcement DirectoratecorruptionIndia corruption

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story