Will ensure pension is credited without delay: NDMC chief after complaints

Taking note of complaints from employees about delays in processing pension papers, NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on Wednesday said he will personally hand over pension documents to retiring staff and ensure their pension is credited without delay.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman posted on X that the decision was taken after several employees and associations approached him and highlighted that pension paperwork was often taking months to complete, forcing retirees to make repeated trips to offices even after their service had ended.

"On the last day of the month I will personally give away pension documents and pension will be credited in the account of retirees without fail. No more running around for this," Dwivedi said in a post on X. He added that he will post pictures of it.