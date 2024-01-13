Will exceed target of creating 1 million govt jobs in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that his government was looking forward to not just achieving but "exceeding" the target of creating 10 lakh government jobs in the state.

Speaking at a function organised here for the distribution of appointment letters to newly recruited teachers, Kumar said his government provided appointment letters to 96,823 newly recruited teachers at all district headquarters in the state during the day.

"Here at Gandhi Maidan, a total of 26,935 newly recruited teachers are getting their appointment letters. We have so far provided government jobs to 3.63 lakh people in the state," he claimed.

"We will soon achieve the target of providing 10 lakh government jobs to youths of the state. Let me make it very clear that we will not just achieve the target but exceed it... the state government is working in that direction," the CM said.

Besides, five lakh employment opportunities have been created for the state's youths, and around 3.68 lakh contractual teachers will soon get government employee status after clearing competency examinations, he said.

After the formation of Grand Alliance government in Bihar in August 2022, Kumar had announced that his government would create at least 10 lakh government jobs and an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" in several sectors.

"We have distributed appointment letters to over 2 lakh newly recruited teachers in the last 70 days," he said, adding the drive will continue.

"Of the over 2 lakh newly recruited teachers, 85 per cent are from Bihar, while the remaining 15 per cent are from Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chandigarh. People hailing from Bihar also get appointments in other states," he said.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) did a commendable job by conducting the recruitment process of teachers so smoothly, he added.