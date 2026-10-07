Will not stop until India becomes a developed nation by 2047, says PM Modi

Signalling that he will continue in public life in the foreseeable future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he will neither stop nor tire nor diverge from his path until India becomes a developed nation in 2047.

“We will do it,” the PM exhorted the gathering in the national capital at the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' to mark a quarter-century as a head of government. Modi took the oath of office as the chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and has served as the country's prime minister for a little over 12 years.

In his speech, the PM listed six goals that the strength and potential of 1.4 billion Indians will help accomplish in the next 25 years. “Viksit Bharat by 2047: We will do it. India becoming one of the world’s top three economies: We will do it. Self-reliant India: We will do it. Global manufacturing hub: We will do it. Hosting the Olympics: We will do it. Step into space: We will do it. This energy, this enthusiasm, this confidence is extraordinary,” he said.

The PM, however, flagged that political fragmentation for vote-bank gains remains one of the nation's steepest hurdles, reminding citizens that when adversity strikes, it impacts every community and caste without discrimination. “When a farmer's field lacks water, does the problem affect only one caste? When there is no electricity, does darkness fall only on one community? The answer is no. If the problem belongs to everyone, the solution must be for everyone,” he said. The PM spoke of his government’s achievements, including its policies that he said have lifted 250 million people out of poverty within a decade. In his speech, the PM referred to the brave act of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot with FlyDubai who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight despite being stabbed. He also spoke of his formative years in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and pointed out that he came to electoral politics late in life, when he had already turned 50.

“I have never felt that I am alone. There are countless 'swayamsevak' who are guardians of India's cultural soul, with one sole purpose — to serve Bharat,” he said, adding, “I respectfully salute every 'swayamsevak' and 'karyakarta' who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion.” “I had fought elections for others, but hadn't contested a single one myself. If I had the desire to shine in electoral politics, I could have entered the field much earlier. But that was not my temperament. The education and upbringing I received since childhood was that I am a person who lives not for ambition, but for mission,” the PM said. “Life had just one aim: selfless service for the country. For me, action is everything; action is my religion,” he said.