Will speak on caste report after cabinet discussion on Apr 17: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would speak on the caste census report only after a discussion on it in the special cabinet meeting convened on April 17.

He said he would not comment on anything related to it till then.

"We have convened a cabinet meeting on April 17 to discuss this lone subject. There we will discuss. After the discussion, I will speak (on the topic)," Siddaramaiah said.

He was speaking to reporters here after paying tribute to the architect of Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, on his 134th birth anniversary.

Karnataka cabinet accepted the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, 'caste census' in short, on April 11.

The State Backward Classes Commission, under its then Chairperson H Kantharaju, was tasked with preparing a caste census report. The survey work was completed in 2018 towards the end of Siddaramaiah's first tenure as Chief Minister, and the report was finalised by his successor K Jayaprakash Hegde in February 2024.

Siddaramaiah termed the BJP's allegation that the Congress defeated Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha election as baseless.

The Chief Minister said Ambedkar had written a letter where he said Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Communist leader Sripad Amrut Dange were responsible for his defeat.

He also alleged that the BJP is trying to own Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar and the first Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

"Those who opposed Ambedkar and assassinated Mahatma Gandhi are trying to own them. Those 'Manuvadis' who opposed the Indian Constitution are trying to own him," Siddaramaiah alleged.