The navy chief struck a positive note in reporting that the degree of indigenisation in warships had risen

Ajai Shukla
Premium
With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the tri-service chief, said the concept of Aatmanirbharta would make India a “major player” on the global stage, where it was already “placed uniquely, close to both the west and the east,” and was reflected in the National Security Strategies of most major powers.
The CDS said the innovation was playing a major role in this, with India boasting of 84,000 start-ups, which had indigenised more than 96,000 defence products.
The three senior-most officers from the army, navy and air force were speaking at a seminar on Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in New Delhi on Saturday.

Indian NavyNaval WarshipAircraft carrier

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

