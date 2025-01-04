Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Woman booked for allegedly abetting husband's suicide in Gujarat's Botad

Woman booked for allegedly abetting husband's suicide in Gujarat's Botad

According to the police, Suresh Sathadiya (39) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Zamrala village in Botad district

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested
Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Botad (Guj)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Gujarat police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide after he left behind a video asking his family to teach her a lesson for causing his death, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Suresh Sathadiya (39) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Zamrala village in Botad district on December 30.

His family members found a video recording on Sathadiya's mobile phone, in which he has urged them to "teach his wife a lesson for causing his death", an official from Botad rural police station said.

Based on a complaint by the Sathadiya's father, a first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday against the deceased man's wife, Jayaben, he said. The complainant has alleged his daughter-in-law mentally harassed his son by frequently quarrelling with him and going to her parents' place every now and then.

The FIR stated that Sathadiya had gone to his in-laws' place to persuade his wife to return home. But when she refused, he returned home and hanged himself after recording a video.

A case has been registered against the woman under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and further probe was underway, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Four dead in Haryana, 250 flights disrupted in Delhi as dense fog blinds North India

Police arrests five in connection with Malda TMC councillor murder

Going to Ajmer Dargah with PM's message of brotherhood: Kiren Rijiju

Beed sarpanch murder: All-party march in Parbhani for arrest of all accused

6 killed in chemical blast at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Topics :suicidesGujaratPolice

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story