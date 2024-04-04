LIVE news: BJD releases second list for Lok Sabha, state polls in Odisha

Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) declared the names of candidates in its second list for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. BJD candidates for five Lok Sabha seats announced by BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are Surendra Singh Bhoi from Balangir), Manjulata Mandal (Bhadrak), Parineeta Mishra (Bargarh), Bhrugu Baxipatra (Berhampur) and Dhanurjay Siddu (Keonjhar). The names of 27 candidates for simultaneous assembly elections have also been declared. The 27-member list released for the assembly polls included seven female candidates. They are Anusaya Patra (Badasahi), Preetinanda Kanungo (Morada), Alaka Mohanty (Brajrajnagar), Depali Das (Jharsuguda), Jayashree Kanhar (Phulbani), Suryamani Vaidya (Khalikote) and Majula Swain Aska. Also, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday declared its first list of 112 candidates for the assembly elections in Odisha. The saffron party has fielded Jayanta Kumar Sarangi from Puri, Prakash Chandra Sethi from Cuttack Sadar, and Jagannath Pradhan from Bhubaneswar Central.



A senior election official stated that 47 candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Till now 81 candidates have filed their nomination papers of which 47 filed on Wednesday, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa stated. On April 26, voting in the second phase will be conducted in eight parliamentary constituencies -- Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura. Among those who filed their nominations for the second phase of the polls are Kunwar Danish Ali of the Congress from the Amroha Lok Sabha seat, Atul Garg of the BJP from Ghaziabad and Dr. Mahesh Sharma of the BJP from Gautam Buddh Nagar.