Women's quota Bill: Lok Sabha uses voting slips instead of digital system

The Lok Sabha secretariat had to use the old system of slips to register votes of members during the passage of the key women's reservation bill on Wednesday.

Sources said the digital voting system of registering the votes during division could not be used as some parties are yet to send division number of members for the new Lok Sabha chamber.

Parliamentary proceedings shifted to the new building on Tuesday.

Since it was a constitution amendment bill, special voting procedure was used to see how many members were in favour or against the measure.

Simple bills are usually passed by a voice vote.

But in bills involving constitutional amendment, voting takes place through division.

The digital voting system requires members to press buttons on their desk to support, oppose or abstain during the exercise vote. This system is much faster.

When slips are distributed, members sign on green or red side of the slip to register their vote. The slips are then counted by the table office to arrive at results.

Each clause of the bill is put to vote in bills which seek to amend the constitution.

The women's reservation bill was passed this evening with 454 members supporting it and two opposing it.