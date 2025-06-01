Home / India News / Work demand under MGNREGA job scheme increased by 4.2% in May, shows data

Work demand under MGNREGA job scheme increased by 4.2% in May, shows data

Data shows that historically, May is a month when MGNREGA work demand is among the highest as traditional activities around agriculture weaken due to the lean cropping season

Data shows that work demand in May this year is among the highest in the past eleven months
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
Around 28.32 million households sought work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in May, which was 4.2 per cent more than the same month in the last financial year. Data shows that historically, May is a month when MGNREGA work demand is among the highest as traditional activities around agriculture weaken due to the lean cropping season. Sequentially, data shows that work demand in May this year is among the highest in the past eleven months.  
 

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

