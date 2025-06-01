Power consumption down 4% in May due to early monsoon, unseasonal rains

Power consumption in India dipped over 4 per cent to 148.71 billion units in May 2025, compared to the same month a year ago, due to the early arrival of the monsoon and unseasonal rains.

Official data show that power consumption in May 2024 was 155.15 billion units.

The experts also believe the power demand and consumption to remain steady in the coming months. PTI quoted experts as saying that unseasonal rains and the early arrival of the monsoon in the country were the primary reasons for the fall in power consumption along with demand.

ALSO READ: Power demand to increase by 6-6.5% over next five years, says ICRA As per government estimates, power consumption was expected to touch a peak demand of 277 gigawatt in summer 2025.

The peak day for power demand — the highest demand for a day — in May 2025 was recorded at 231 gigawatt, significantly lower than the 250 gigawatt recorded in May 2024, which touched an all-time high. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department said that the monsoon in Kerala arrived on May 24, a week before its scheduled onset of June 1. According to IMD, India is expected to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in Central and Eastern India and the Northwestern plains. The early arrival of the monsoon negatively affects power demand as cooling appliances, which contribute the major chunk of electricity consumption, are used less.