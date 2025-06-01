Home / India News / 5 media vehicles trailing Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's convoy crash near Haridwar

5 media vehicles trailing Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's convoy crash near Haridwar

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at around 10 am, a few km from Haridwar

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Gupta, along with her family members, left her Shalimar Bagh residence for a two-day tour of the holy town in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
At least five vehicles carrying mediapersons to Haridwar to cover Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's two-day visit to Uttarakhand met with an accident on Sunday morning, according to eyewitnesses.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at around 10 am, a few km from Haridwar, they added.

Gupta, along with her family members, left her Shalimar Bagh residence for a two-day tour of the holy town in Uttarakhand, after the completion of 100 days in office.

According to reports, a car in Gupta's convoy suddenly applied brakes, resulting in a collision between five media vehicles that were following the cavalcade.

However, the chief minister's office refuted the reports, saying the erring driver was not part of the chief minister's convoy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rekha Gupta Delhi government Indian media firms

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

