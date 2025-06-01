Amit Shah assures full help to Assam, Arunachal, Sikkim after heavy rains

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, as well as the governor of Manipur, to address the flood situation following heavy rains in these states.

Amit Shah assured them of full support to tackle the flood situation.

The home minister emphasised that the government is unwavering in its support for the people of the Northeast.

“Spoke with the chief ministers of Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and the governor of Manipur in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation,” he posted on X.

“I have briefed him on the measures being taken and we are grateful for his concern and support,” Sarma added. Several parts of the Northeast are experiencing flood-like conditions due to intense rainfall. ALSO READ: Amit Shah to arrive in Kolkata today for West Bengal's two-day visit In Assam, more than 78,000 people across 15 districts have been affected by flooding, which has disrupted road transport, rail and ferry services, according to officials. “Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the floods in Assam and has offered all possible assistance to deal with the ongoing situation,” chief minister Sarma shared in a post on X.