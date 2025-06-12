Home / India News / World leaders offer condolences after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

World leaders offer condolences after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off. Many people are feared killed

Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow, Leyen said in a post on X (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Brussels/Male
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and former Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of India in wake of the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow, Leyen said in a post on X.

Expressing his profound sadness at the tragic crash, Muizzu said in a post on X, At this difficult time, the government and people of #Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India.

Malaysian PM Ibrahim said he is deeply distressed to learn about the tragic crash and said, On behalf of the Government and people of Malaysia, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected.

We share in India's sorrow and stand in full solidarity as relief efforts continue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with everyone mourning this terrible loss, he said on X.

Nepal's Prachanda too said, he is deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Nepal stands in solidarity with India in this moment of grief, he said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jun 12 2025

