India scuppered 200,000 cyberattacks during Operation Sindoor: Khattar

India foiled around two lakh cyberattacks targeting its power infrastructure in over the week during the Operation Sindoor, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Thursday.
"Since the advancement in technology, new dangers have emerged -- cyberattacks or cybercrimes. There has been an increase in these, but the government has worked on it, and our cybersecurity has almost stopped all such dangers," Khattar told reporters here.
He was addressing a press conference on the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led Central government.
"There have been many cyberattacks on the country. As far as the Power department is concerned, around two lakh cyberattacks were attempted, but our cyber department foiled each one of them, and there were no losses," the minister said.
Khattar said these attempts were made in "eight to ten days" around the time Operation Sindoor went underway.
Asked whether the attacks were made from within the country or outside it, the minister said these attacks can take place from any corner of the world.
"It is known worldwide that those against us will do things like these, but We have stopped such attacks. Our system is capable and in the future also, we will foil all such attacks," he said.
"When someone fails for the first time, and second time, he will ultimately get discouraged and stop," he added.
