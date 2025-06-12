Home / India News / 2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive

2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive

The campaign is being successfully conducted in Jaipur to encourage ineligible individuals receiving benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to remove their names voluntarily

2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive
premium
The official pointed out that Jaipur ranks first among the 41 districts of the state in cases of give up by ineligible beneficiaries under the campaign.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Under the 'Give Up' campaign launched in November last year, 2.1 million ineligible people in Rajasthan have voluntarily given up their food subsidy, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara.
 
The campaign targets families in the exclusion category—those with a government or semi-government jobholder, pension above ₹1 lakh per year, total family income over ₹1 lakh, four-wheeler owners, or income tax payers.
 
“I have directed the departmental officers to speed up the campaign by making frequent field visits and motivate capable people to give up food subsidies,” the minister said. “This helps connect deserving people to food security.”
 
The campaign is being successfully conducted in Jaipur to encourage ineligible individuals receiving benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to remove their names voluntarily.
 
“Under the scheme, around 188,000 ineligible persons have given up benefits in Jaipur, while 180,000 new eligible people have been included to the food security list,” an official of the Jaipur district administration said.
 
The official pointed out that Jaipur ranks first among the 41 districts of the state in cases of give up by ineligible beneficiaries under the campaign.
 
District Logistics Officer Trilokchand Meena said that in all public programmes, including night Chaupal, public hearing, Gram Sabha, public representatives, officers, employees and prominent people of the society are motivating the general public to Give Up.
 
Meena said that the office is taking strict action against the ineligible beneficiaries of the NFSA. According to the district collector Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni, notices have been issued to 986 ineligible persons of the scheme in Jaipur to voluntarily remove their names from the food security list.
 
The department has decided to run the  campaign till June 30. No action will be taken against those who voluntarily withdraw before the deadline. After that, penalties will apply.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahmedabad crash LIVE news: Thoughts are with families at this distressing time, says UK PM Starmer

Air India plane with 242 people crashes in Ahmedabad, CM speaks to HM Shah

PM Modi reviews Air India crash in Ahmedabad, orders swift relief efforts

India scuppered 200,000 cyberattacks during Operation Sindoor: Khattar

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers on Air India plane

Topics :Rajasthan governmentJaipurFood subsidyFood delivery in India

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story