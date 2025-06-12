2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive

Under the 'Give Up' campaign launched in November last year, 2.1 million ineligible people in Rajasthan have voluntarily given up their food subsidy, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara.

The campaign targets families in the exclusion category—those with a government or semi-government jobholder, pension above ₹1 lakh per year, total family income over ₹1 lakh, four-wheeler owners, or income tax payers.

“I have directed the departmental officers to speed up the campaign by making frequent field visits and motivate capable people to give up food subsidies,” the minister said. “This helps connect deserving people to food security.”

The campaign is being successfully conducted in Jaipur to encourage ineligible individuals receiving benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to remove their names voluntarily. “Under the scheme, around 188,000 ineligible persons have given up benefits in Jaipur, while 180,000 new eligible people have been included to the food security list,” an official of the Jaipur district administration said. The official pointed out that Jaipur ranks first among the 41 districts of the state in cases of give up by ineligible beneficiaries under the campaign. District Logistics Officer Trilokchand Meena said that in all public programmes, including night Chaupal, public hearing, Gram Sabha, public representatives, officers, employees and prominent people of the society are motivating the general public to Give Up.