World's first 3D-printed temple to be built in Telangana, full details here

Telangana is set to build the world's first 3D-printed Hindu temple. The temple will be built in a tie-up between a Hyderabad-based construction company Apsuja Infratech and Simpliforge Creations, a 3D-printed construction company.



The 3D-printed temple will be situated within Charvitha Meadows, a gated villa community at Burugupally in Siddipet. The 3D-printed temple structure is being built in an area of 3800 square feet.



The 3D technology used to build the temple utilises indigenously developed materials and software.



According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Hari Krishna Jeedipalli, MD, Apsuja Infratech, said, "The three sanctums, or garbhas, within the structure, represent a 'modak', dedicated to Lord Ganesha; a Shivalay, a square abode devoted to Lord Shankar; and a Lotus shaped home for Goddess Parvati."



Jeedipalli further added that the team is further working on a lotus-shaped temple of goddess Parvati.



In March this year, Simpliforge Creations along with IIT-Hyderabad, built the prototype of the bridge within 2 hours.



Dhruv Gandhi, the CEO of Simpliforge Creations, also shared his thoughts about the 3D project, he said, "This was also assembled on-site at Charvitha Meadows, Siddipet. The concept and design were developed and evaluated by Prof K V L Subramaniam and his research group from the civil engineering department of IIT Hyderabad. After undergoing load testing and evaluation for functional use, it is now being used as a pedestrian bridge in the garden around the temple."



Over a period of 10 days, it took only six hours for the team to print dome-size modak which is actually a challenging task. "We are hoping that what we learned from the 'modak' will let us finish the 'lotus' earlier than that," said Gandhi. Telangana Formation Day 2023