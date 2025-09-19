Home / India News / World should learn from India on swift conflict resolution: IAF Chief

World should learn from India on swift conflict resolution: IAF Chief

In an address at an event, the Air Chief Marshal said full freedom was given to the military for the operation and that no restrictions were imposed on it by the political leadership

A P Singh, Air Chief Marshal
Air Chief Marshal Singh said conflict termination was an important aspect of the operation against the backdrop of many wars across the globe continuing for a longer period. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
The world has to learn a lesson from India on how to start and terminate a conflict at the earliest possible opportunity, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Friday, highlighting the clear goals set by India while carrying out Operation Sindoor.

In an address at an event, the Air Chief Marshal said full freedom was given to the military for the operation and that no restrictions were imposed on it by the political leadership.

Asserting that the primacy of the air power was on display during the May7-10 conflict with Pakistan, he said the S-400 missile system has turned out to be a game-changer as the enemy was in disarray in view of the range and power of the weapon.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said many of Pakistan's military bases were damaged.

"A lot of their infrastructure, radars, control and coordination centres, their hangars, aircraft, suffered a lot of damages," he said.

The Indian Air Force Chief also took a pot-shot at those who sought proof of the efficacy of the 2019 Balakot air strikes as he showed some graphic details of damages suffered by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said conflict termination was an important aspect of the operation against the backdrop of many wars across the globe continuing for a longer period.

He also rejected views that India should have continued its military operation against Pakistan, "We heard people saying we should have done a little more. We stopped the war very quickly. Yes, they (Pakistan) were on the back foot, there is no doubt about that, but what were our objectives? Our objective was anti-terrorism."  "We had to strike them. We had done that. So if our objectives have been met, then why should we not terminate a conflict? Why should we carry on? Because any conflict has a lot of price which has to be paid," he said.

Chief of Air Staff Singh said a continuation of the operation could have impacted "our preparedness for the next one."  "It will affect our economy. It will affect the general progress of the country."  Citing various ongoing conflicts including the Russia-Ukraine war, the IAF chief said the world was forgetting about their objectives when a war was started.

"Now their goal post is shifting. Egos are coming in between. And this is where I think the world has to learn a lesson from India (on) how to start and terminate a conflict at the earliest possible opportunity," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndiaIndian Air ForceA P Singh

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

