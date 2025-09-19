World should learn from India on swift conflict resolution: IAF Chief

The world has to learn a lesson from India on how to start and terminate a conflict at the earliest possible opportunity, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Friday, highlighting the clear goals set by India while carrying out Operation Sindoor.

In an address at an event, the Air Chief Marshal said full freedom was given to the military for the operation and that no restrictions were imposed on it by the political leadership.

Asserting that the primacy of the air power was on display during the May7-10 conflict with Pakistan, he said the S-400 missile system has turned out to be a game-changer as the enemy was in disarray in view of the range and power of the weapon.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said many of Pakistan's military bases were damaged. "A lot of their infrastructure, radars, control and coordination centres, their hangars, aircraft, suffered a lot of damages," he said. The Indian Air Force Chief also took a pot-shot at those who sought proof of the efficacy of the 2019 Balakot air strikes as he showed some graphic details of damages suffered by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Air Chief Marshal Singh said conflict termination was an important aspect of the operation against the backdrop of many wars across the globe continuing for a longer period. He also rejected views that India should have continued its military operation against Pakistan, "We heard people saying we should have done a little more. We stopped the war very quickly. Yes, they (Pakistan) were on the back foot, there is no doubt about that, but what were our objectives? Our objective was anti-terrorism." "We had to strike them. We had done that. So if our objectives have been met, then why should we not terminate a conflict? Why should we carry on? Because any conflict has a lot of price which has to be paid," he said.