Home / India News / MGNREGA man-days increased to 150 in Himachal after monsoon calamity

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till date, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,754 crore while 427 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

MGNREGA
The revised guidelines will be specially applicable in areas where disasters wreaked havoc. | File Image
Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
In the wake of rain-related disasters in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the norms under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) have been relaxed in the state, increasing the number of annual man-days from 100 to 150, officials said on Friday.

The revised guidelines will be specially applicable in areas where disasters wreaked havoc.

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared the entire state as calamity hit and as such it was natural that the demand under MGNREGA would be more. Keeping this in view, the Union Ministry of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development has recommended an additional 50 days under MGNREGA, which has been approved, an official release said.

The additional man-days would be generated with the consent of the state and the Central government and the work would start with the budget available for the projects already approved where additional labour would be engaged, wherever required, the release said.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till date, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,754 crore while 427 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MGNREGA fundsMGNREGA wagesMGNREGAHimachal pradesh government

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

