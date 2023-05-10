Home / India News / Wrestlers challenge WFI Chief Brij Bhushan to take lie detector, Narco Test

Wrestler Sakshi challenged WFI chief to undergo lie detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence after seven grapplers levelled sexual harassment allegations against him

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday challenged WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo lie detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence after seven grapplers levelled sexual harassment allegations against him.

The protesting wrestlers also said that they will oppose holding of competitions if Singh is involved in their organisation.

"I challenge WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is culprit and who is not," Malik said at a press conference here.

"We want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of IOA. If WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it," said another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia.

The wrestlers also decided to wear black armbands on Thursday to protest the "slow pace of investigation" against Singh.

The protesters have been demanding arrest of Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Delhi Police have filed two FIRs against the WFI president on April 28.

