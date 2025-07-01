X, India spar over lawyer's 'Tom, Dick, and Harry' remark on govt officials

A lawyer for Elon Musk's X told an Indian court on Tuesday that every "Tom, Dick, and Harry" government official had been authorised to issue content takedown orders, drawing a sharp rebuke from New Delhi's counsel in the latest clash over content moderation.

X has long been at loggerheads with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over content removal requests.

The remarks were made during a hearing on the U.S. firm's challenge to a government-run website it says is a "censorship portal" that allows officials to issue content removal orders. New Delhi says the website is only to swiftly notify companies of their due diligence obligations.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk threatens new political party if GOP backs Trump's policy Bill India is a critical growth market for X owner Musk, who is getting closer to launching his other key ventures Starlink and Tesla in the country. During the court hearing, X's lawyer, K. G. Raghavan, said it recently received a notice from the railways department to remove a video in which a car was being driven on a railway track. That was news, but the government found it unlawful, he told the court. "This is the danger, My Lord, that is done now, if every Tom, Dick, and Harry officer is authorised," Raghavan told the high court in the southern state of Karnataka.