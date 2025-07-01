Seven Nashik's CNP employees booked for using dummies in recruitment exam

The Mumbai police have registered a case against seven employees of the Currency Note Press (CNP) in Nashik for allegedly using dummy candidates during a recruitment examination held here in 2022, an official said on Tuesday.
The case, registered with Upanagar police in Nashik last month, was transferred to Powai police on Monday, as the examination for 149 vacancies across various posts took place at a centre in the area, he said.
The accused, Raviranjan Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Shishupal Kumar, Ayush Raj, Rajib Singh, Sandip Kumar, and Ashutosh Kumar, hail from Nalanda district in Bihar.
The irregularities came to light when their education certificates were found to be fake during the verification process, the official said.
Further probe by the vigilance department revealed that the accused had used dummy candidates to appear for the recruitment exam in 2022.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app