Yamuna dips below evacuation mark of 206 metres in Delhi after days of rain

India News

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks

New Delhi: Visitors take a boat ride in the swollen Yamuna river, at Wazirabad, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.98 metres at 8 PM on Saturday at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), coming down below the 206 metre evacuation mark after several days, officials said.

"The situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned are on alert," an official said.

In the past few days, the river had inundated several areas along its banks. Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar areas to temporarily accommodate people evacuated from low-lying areas near the river.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 46,501 cusecs of water at 8 PM. Water discharge from Wazirabad barrage is around 93,260 cusecs.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level.

Yamuna river Water Level rains Waterlogging

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

