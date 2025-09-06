Delhi govt to offer free power, civic aid to Ramleela, Durga pandals

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced a series of measures to support Ramleela and Durga pandal committees ahead of the festive season.

The measures include free electricity, single-window no-objectionable certificates (NOC) and enhanced civic facilities.

After meeting representatives of Ramleela committees, Gupta said the Delhi government will provide 1,200 units of free electricity, while meters will be installed on just 25 per cent security deposit.

"This is a welcoming and happy news for all the Ramleela and Durga pandal committees," she said.

She further said that public amenities such as toilets, security arrangements, healthcare services, ambulances and fire brigades will be ensured at the venues.