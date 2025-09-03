Delhi CM Rekha Gupta resumes Jan Sunwai amid tight security after attack

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed Jan Sunwai at her camp office on Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements, a fortnight after she was attacked during the public hearing programme by a man.
People from different parts of the city raised their grievances and sought help from the chief minister during the programme, which began at 8 am.
Gupta was seated on a chair while people came up before her one by one, submitting their applications and interacting with her through a microphone set up for the purpose.
Police personnel, including female security staff, formed an inner ring around the chief minister as she conducted the Jan Sunwai.
Proper security arrangements including policemen frisking participants with metal detectors and monitoring the proceedings through CCTV cameras were put in place to prevent any incident.
Gupta was attacked by a man from Rajkot (Gujarat) during a Jan Sunwai on August 20 at her camp office, the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg.
The chief minister had also announced that Jan Sunwai programmes would be held in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
