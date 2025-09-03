Home / India News / AAP dispatches trucks with relief supplies from Delhi to flood-hit Punjab

AAP dispatches trucks with relief supplies from Delhi to flood-hit Punjab

Punjab is battling its worst floods in decades, with the deluge claiming 30 lives and impacting more than 350,000 people

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh
Saurabh Bharadwaj added that they are sending the first lot of relief materials to Punjab from Delhi, and I am going along with the supplies as directed by Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday dispatched trucks carrying relief materials from Delhi to flood-hit Punjab, with the party's state president Saurabh Bharadwaj leading the first consignment.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, said, "AAP's Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj is reaching Punjab with flood relief materials. From Delhi, every day, our leaders, MLAs, MPs, and common people will also go to Punjab with trucks carrying flood relief materials and provide their services there."  "Many RWAs and businessmen are also contributing at their levels. People from across the country are extending their support to Punjab. The entire country stands with Punjab," he said.

AAP's Punjab chief Manish Sisodia said party leaders and workers were coming forward "with open hearts" to help the flood-affected.

"Today, Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj is reaching Punjab with relief materials," he posted on X.

In a separate post, the party said, "The Punjab that has always helped everyone, now it's time to stand with that Punjab. On the orders of national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Delhi's state Saurabh Bharadwaj has set off for Punjab with relief materials. AAP workers from Delhi and across the country will go to serve the people in Punjab struggling with floods."  Speaking to reporters before leaving, Bharadwaj said, "Punjab is reeling under devastating floods and there has been great loss of property, cattle and farmland. Punjab government, ministers and people of all parties are involved in relief work. Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal had asked everyone to serve people in need. Our Punjabi, Sikh brothers are the first to open langar anywhere in the world in times of distress, be it a natural calamity or war."  He added that they are sending the first lot of relief materials to Punjab from Delhi, and I am going along with the supplies as directed by Arvind Kejriwal, he added.

Punjab is battling its worst floods in decades, with the deluge claiming 30 lives and impacting more than 3.5 lakh people. According to a state government bulletin, while initially 12 districts were under the impact of floods, all 23 districts have now been declared affected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

