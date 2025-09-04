Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, floodwater inundates nearby areas

The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am, even as floodwater from the raging river continued to inundate nearby areas.
According to official data, the level remained steady between 6 am and 7 am at 207.48 metres.
While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am.
Floodwaters reached near Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats. The areas in the vicinity of Vasudev Ghat were also flooded. Floodwater also reached Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate.
The flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening said that the water level of Old Railway Bridge will be 207.48 metres at 8 am and is likely to fall after that.
The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.
According to the revenue department, while 8,018 people have been moved to tents, 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters.
The government has stressed that there is no need to panic and it is keeping a round the clock vigil on the situation.
