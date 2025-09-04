At least 1 killed, 17 injured in blast at explosives company in Nagpur

One worker lost his life while 17 others were injured after a massive explosion occurred at the Solar Explosives Company near Bazargaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur in the early hours on Thursday, said officials.

All the injured have been rushed to various private hospitals in Nagpur, with four reported to be in critical condition.

The blast took place at the CB-1 plant of the company. Witnesses said that smoke was noticed before the explosion, which alerted senior workers who immediately asked everyone to evacuate. Most workers managed to escape in time, but Mayur Ganvir, who was inside the plant, could not make it out. Moments later, a powerful explosion ripped through the unit.

The intensity of the blast was such that parts of the building were blown several meters away. Flying debris struck several workers, causing multiple injuries. Police, fire brigade teams, and senior district officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Authorities initially waited to ensure there would be no secondary explosion before starting rescue operations. Later, a cooling operation was carried out, and those trapped under the rubble were rescued. The injured were given first aid before being shifted to hospitals in the city. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Nripal Dhande, ICU in-charge at Dhande Hospital, said, "We got information around 1.30 am about a blast in a factory. At first, four patients were brought here, of whom two were in critical condition with head injuries. They were taken into the ICU immediately, and they are on a ventilator. The maximum patients were released after primary medical aid. Seven patients are being treated in the hospital as of now."