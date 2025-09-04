Home / India News / At least 1 killed, 17 injured in blast at explosives company in Nagpur

At least 1 killed, 17 injured in blast at explosives company in Nagpur

All the injured have been rushed to various private hospitals in Nagpur, with four reported to be in critical condition

Explosion
The blast took place at the CB-1 plant of the company. Photo: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

One worker lost his life while 17 others were injured after a massive explosion occurred at the Solar Explosives Company near Bazargaon in Maharashtra's Nagpur in the early hours on Thursday, said officials.

All the injured have been rushed to various private hospitals in Nagpur, with four reported to be in critical condition.

The blast took place at the CB-1 plant of the company. Witnesses said that smoke was noticed before the explosion, which alerted senior workers who immediately asked everyone to evacuate. Most workers managed to escape in time, but Mayur Ganvir, who was inside the plant, could not make it out. Moments later, a powerful explosion ripped through the unit.

The intensity of the blast was such that parts of the building were blown several meters away. Flying debris struck several workers, causing multiple injuries. Police, fire brigade teams, and senior district officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

Authorities initially waited to ensure there would be no secondary explosion before starting rescue operations. Later, a cooling operation was carried out, and those trapped under the rubble were rescued. The injured were given first aid before being shifted to hospitals in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Nripal Dhande, ICU in-charge at Dhande Hospital, said, "We got information around 1.30 am about a blast in a factory. At first, four patients were brought here, of whom two were in critical condition with head injuries. They were taken into the ICU immediately, and they are on a ventilator. The maximum patients were released after primary medical aid. Seven patients are being treated in the hospital as of now."

An injured worker said, "The incident took place around 12-12.30 am. When we saw smoke coming from the reactor, we all came out. After continuous smoke for around 20-25 minutes, there was a blast. Due to the blast, around 40-50 people got injured by stones..."

Since morning, a large crowd of onlookers has gathered outside the factory premises. Workers of the morning shift have not been allowed to enter the company, and security has been tightened at the site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST revamp: Which goods and services will now fall under 40% 'sin' tax

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

'Strategic wins': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin signs six MoUs during London visit

Human dignity is the soul of the Constitution, says CJI BR Gavai

Punjab govt releases fund of ₹71 crore for 12 flood-hit districts

Topics :Nagpurblastexplosion

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story