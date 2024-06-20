Business Standard
Mumbai rains trigger yellow alert, Thane waterlogged; check IMD forecast

Besides Mumbai, Raigard, Thane, Pune and some other districts of Maharashtra are also on a 'yellow alert' due to the anticipation of heavy rainfall today

Raigad and Ratnagiri districts will continue to experience heavy showers till June 23, the IMD said. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand
Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Mumbai continued to experience rainfall on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to issue a ‘yellow alert’ in the city. Most parts of Mumbai received moderate levels of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the regional India Meteorological Department (IMD) data said.

“Mumbai recorded moderate rainfall at most places in the last 24 hours,” it said, attributing the development to the advancement of southwest monsoon.
Besides Mumbai, Raigard, Thane, Pune and some other districts of Maharashtra are also on a ‘yellow alert’ due to the anticipation of heavy rainfall today.

Heavy rainfall left parts of Thane waterlogged, with flooding reaching knee-deep levels, as seen in videos on social media platform X. The situation has disrupted normal life as people struggled to arrive at their workplaces and visit markets for essential commodities.
The rainfall has also resulted in traffic jams in Mumbai, seen in images shared by commuters on social media platforms.

IMD weather forecast for Mumbai, Thane

The weather body on Wednesday said that Mumbai and Thane will be on a ‘green alert’ for Friday, indicating a possibility of moderate rainfall levels.

According to the IMD, moderate rainfall level is declared when the water amount showered in a day stands between 15.6 - 64.4 millimetre. For heavy rainfall, this amount falls between 64.5 - 115.5 mm.

Raigad and Ratnagiri districts will continue to experience heavy showers till June 23, the IMD said.

The monsoon current (in Maharashtra) is becoming moderately strong, Chief Scientist, India Meteorological Department, Sunil Kamble said.

The IMD bulletin has stated that the ongoing conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Parts of Gangetic West Bengal, northwest Bay of Bengal, and the remaining parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand will also witness monsoon advancement during the next 3-4 days, it said.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

