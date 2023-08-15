Home / India News / 150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi govt schools: Kejriwal

150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi govt schools: Kejriwal

"These children are being counselled and efforts are being made to help them lead normal lives," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 150 students from violence-hit Manipur have been enrolled in Delhi government schools and efforts are being made to help them lead a normal life.

Speaking at the Delhi government's Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium here, Kejriwal expressed sadness over the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.

"Fighting and hatred are going on everywhere in the country. It used to hurt to think about Manipur. Today, we have made a small effort. As many as 150 children from Manipur have been given admission in Delhi government schools without school leaving certificates.

"These children are being counselled and efforts are being made to help them lead normal lives," he said.

For India to become number one in the world, the chief minister said, its citizens have to live like a family.

Kejriwal stressed the need to create positive energy in the country amid an atmosphere of negativity.

"If we fight among ourselves, India will not progress. If we work together, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world," he said.

More than 150 people have been killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi government schoolsManipur

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

