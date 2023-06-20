Home / India News / Yoga Day: Surat eyes Guinness Record as 0.12 mn people set to join session

Yoga Day: Surat eyes Guinness Record as 0.12 mn people set to join session

As the world gears up to celebrate International Day of Yoga on Wednesday, Surat is set to make history with an attempt to break Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people for yoga session

IANS Surat
Yoga Day: Surat eyes Guinness Record as 0.12 mn people set to join session

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the world gears up to celebrate International Day of Yoga on Wednesday, Surat is set to make history with an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session.

A team from the Guinness World Records has arrived in Surat to verify the record-breaking feat, with an estimated 1.25 lakh people expected to join the yoga session on Wednesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present at the event.

The vibrant city of Surat will be the focal point of the state-level celebrations to mark International Day of Yoga.

The grand event will take place at Y Junction in Surat, where approximately 1.25 lakh individuals are expected to actively engage in the yoga session, demonstrating their commitment to health and well-being.

The enthusiasm for the event is already apparent, with over one lakh people having registered for the event as of Monday morning.

To accommodate the massive gathering, the event venue has been meticulously divided into 135 blocks, each block accommodating around 1,000 participants. Special arrangements have been made for school students, with separate blocks designated for their participation.

Approximately 20,000 students from 42 private schools will be joining the event.

The Y Junction BRTS route, where the event will take place, has undergone a transformation as green carpets have been laid to welcome the yoga enthusiasts. As a result, bus services will be temporarily suspended on this route on Wednesday, allowing for a dedicated space for the yoga session.

In order to authenticate the record-breaking attempt, a team of eight to 10 representatives from the Guinness World Records is present in Surat. The administration has appointed 2,500 dedicated volunteers to assist the team in the meticulous counting process.

Each participant will be provided with a belt by the Guinness representatives, and the counting will be conducted by scanning the barcode on the belt, leaving no room for discrepancies.

--IANS

janvi/arm

Also Read

9th International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Importance

Rajnath to join Naval officers to perform yoga on board INS Vikrant

Yoga, Zumba, mental wellness in focus as student suicides shake Kota

Yoga, zumba, mental wellness in focus as student suicides shake Kota

Scholarships worth Rs 75 cr misappropriated by institutes in UP: ED

India deserves much higher, deeper, wider profile and role: PM to WSJ

Mandaviya reviews heatwave preparedness; team to visit worst hit states

Delhi CM calls NCCSA meeting to discuss transfer, posting of officers

Nearly half of Ukraine-returned students have shifted to other countries

IRDAI moves Supreme Court against SAT's order in Sahara-SBI case

Topics :International Yoga DaySuratGujarat

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story