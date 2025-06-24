Landed prices of imported edible oils move up despite halving of duty

The landed price of major edible oils has risen by 3-5 per cent during the week ended June 20 as compared to the previous week that ended in June 13, data from industry bodies show.

The upward movement is despite India lowering import duties on crude oils by 10 percentage points, a 50 percent reduction, last month to ease inflationary pressures and to ensure steady supplies.

In fact, consumer price index-based inflation (combined) for most edible oils has remained stubbornly high since January 2025 despite overall food inflation coming down, prompting the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) to