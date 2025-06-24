Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Landed prices of imported edible oils move up despite halving of duty

Landed prices of imported edible oils move up despite halving of duty

While exporters have raised prices to nullify duty cuts, concerns over the Israel-Iran conflict, and the expected global diversion of additional vegetable oil for biofuel blending schemes are factors

edible oil
premium

Some traders said that as soon as India lowered the import duty on edible oils, exporters in Malaysia and Indonesia raised their rates which nullified the impact of duty cuts

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The landed price of major edible oils has risen by 3-5 per cent during the week ended June 20 as compared to the previous week that ended in June 13, data from industry bodies show.
 
The upward movement is despite India lowering import duties on crude oils by 10 percentage points, a 50 percent  reduction, last month to ease inflationary pressures and to ensure steady supplies.
 
In fact, consumer price index-based inflation (combined) for most edible oils has remained stubbornly high since January 2025 despite overall food inflation coming down, prompting the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) to
Topics : edible oils Agriculture Vegetable oil Edible oil market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon