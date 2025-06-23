Gene-edited rice may pose IPR risks, scientists say in letter to PM

A group of scientists calling themselves the ‘Agricultural Scientists Manch’ have written to the Prime Minister denouncing the recent release of India’s first genetically edited rice varieties, stating that the technology used—CRISPR-Cas9—could face intellectual property rights (IPR) issues, potentially negating the real advantage Indian farmers could derive from genome-edited rice.

The Centre has repeatedly clarified that all IPR issues related to gene editing are being thoroughly addressed, and a panel has been formed for this purpose. It has also assured that the government will acquire the necessary licences for gene-editing technologies and that no additional burden will fall on Indian farmers.

The letter, signed by nearly 20 former and current scientists including Sharad Nimbalkar, former vice-chancellor of Panjabrao Deshmukh Agriculture University, Akola, stated that although CRISPR-Cas9 is a highly precise technology, it can still go off-track, potentially causing severe undesirable consequences.

It also warned that large-scale use of gene-edited rice could contaminate India’s native rice germplasm.

The scientists further expressed concern that unresolved IPR issues could lead to Indian farmers becoming dependent on foreign seed technologies. They added that the newly released rice varieties were cleared without adequate evaluation.