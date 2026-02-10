Govt pilots Agri Stack to curb excess urea use, calibrate retail price

With the rampant use of subsidised urea destroying soil quality across wide swathes of farmland, the government of India has finally started pilot trials using the Agri Stack platform and farmer IDs to rationalise urea use, but rationalising its retail price to orient it to market prices remains a vexing issue.

Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra recently cited the example of Haryana, where he said remarkable results were obtained from an experiment to connect land, fertiliser usage, and crops grown using Agri Stack.

“In less than four months, 102,000 tonnes of urea was saved as compared to the same period last year, while in the case of DAP, the saving amounted to over 72,000 tonnes,” Mishra said.

Government data for 2024-25, he said, shows that 65 per cent of farmers in India bought five to seven bags of urea in a year, which is a reasonable amount, while the rest purchased the maximum load of urea.

He said that in 163 of the total 730 districts across the country, high fertiliser usage is seen, with average urea consumption of about 100,000 tonnes per district.

“This means that these districts consume around 2.2 million bags of urea every year, and farmers know that this is unreasonable,” Mishra said.