Govt pilots Agri Stack to curb excess urea use, calibrate retail price

Under the circumstances, then, the next best option is to opt for rationalisation of sales and curb excess consumption by using digital platforms. This will serve the twin purpose of restoring soil, which has deteriorated extensively due to excess nitrogen use through overuse of urea, while also checking diversion and, more importantly, reining in subsidy.
The FY26 Economic Survey tabled in Parliament last month showed that the nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium (NPK) ratio used by Indian farmers has deteriorated sharply from 4:3.2:1 in 2009-10 to 10.9:4.1:1 in FY24, driven by excessive nitrogen application through subsidised urea. Agronomic benchmarks suggest a ratio closer to 4:2:1 for most crops and soil types.