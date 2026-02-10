Pulses may emerge as new flashpoint for India under US trade deal

Their main point of contention was the 30 per cent import tariff announced by India on December 30, 2025, on yellow peas, effective from November 1, which, as per the Senators, was unfair to US pulse crop producers, exposing them to significant competitive disadvantage when exporting their high-quality product to India.
But the letter from the Senators is also a pointer that India was not always a marginal player in the US pulses matrix.
In fact, data show that in 2015, India imported close to $136.19 million worth of pulses from the US, making it the number one buyer of US pulses, a position it retained in 2016 as well with $142.16 million worth of imports.